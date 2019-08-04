Kelsea Ballerini Shows Major Leg In Black Miniskirt To Perform At CMA Fest 2019

Things heated up at CMA Fest when Kelsea Ballerini took the stage, and she looked beyond amazing for her high-energy performance!

Kelsea Ballerini hit the stage at the 2019 CMA Music Festival and absolutely KILLED it! Her performance aired during the CMA Fest TV Special on Aug. 4, and Kelsea looked incredible in a teeny tiny black mini skirt and plain white t-shit. The skirt featured a ruffled panel down the side and was adorned with stars. The ensemble allowed her to show off some major leg, and she kept it simple by wearing her long blonde hair in a natural, straight style. For the TV special, Kelsea sang her hit, “Miss Me More.” Later, she’ll be joined by The Chainsmokers a rendition of their collaboration, “This Feeling.”

CMA Fest went down in Nashville from June 6-June 9. In addition to the two songs we’ll see on TV, Kelsea also sang “Peter Pan,” “Get Over Yourself,” and “Legends” to the packed crowd at Nissan Stadium. Oh, and she hosted the show for the THIRD year in a row alongside, Thomas Rhett, so she made plenty of appearances on our TV screens when the footage from the festival aired. At the time CMA Fest took place, “Miss Me More” was climbing the charts. Shortly afterward, it reached No. 1 on the Mediabase chart, making Kelsea the first female country artist to top the chart since Feb. 2018, when she did it herself with “Legends.”

This summer, Kelsea has taken a break from touring to focus on finishing up her third record, which still does not have a name (at least publicly). Her last album, Unapologetically, was released in Nov. 2017, so fans are anxiously waiting for some new tunes! The first single is expected to drop this fall.

CMA Fest also includes performances from other big names in country music like Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw and PLENTY more!