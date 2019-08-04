Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise, 13, Bond Over Seeing Moulin Rouge On Broadway Together

Katie Holmes and her 13-year-old daughter Suri Cruise were spotted alongside tourits in line at the Al Hirschfield Theatre in Manhattan on Aug. 3 to see the musical ‘Moulin Rouge!’.

Katie Holmes, 40, and daughter Suri Cruise, 13, were an adorable sight-to-see when they showed up to the Al Hirschfield Theatre in New York on Aug. 3! The mother-daughter duo didn’t mind standing in line as they waited to see the new live version of the 2001 film Moulin Rouge! and they dressed to impress in some of their cutest summer outfits. Katie wore a stylish multi-colored long-sleeved button down dress with a patchwork design and ruffles at the bottom and Suri wore the cutest sleeveless white dress with a pink floral design. The two ladies were seen conversing while standing next to each other during their wait to get in the theatre.

This is just one of many times Katie and Suri have been seen on outings over the summer. They were recently seen taking a stroll in colorful yoga attire while grabbing coffee and then making their way into a yoga studio. They were also spotted getting some warm drinks in the rain on the morning of June 21 and looked equally as cute.

Katie and Suri have seemed to live a comfortable and semi-private life together in New York City ever since Katie’s separation from Suri’s dad, Tom Cruise, 57, in 2012, and Katie is reportedly now enjoying a long-distance relationship with actor Jamie Foxx, 51. From casual strolls to fancy events, Katie and Suri have been seen out on multiple occasions and definitely seem to have a tight knit bond.

It’s great to see Katie and Suri enjoying as much time as possible together whenever they can. It’s also humbling to know that they don’t mind waiting in line with the general public when it comes to Broadway shows!