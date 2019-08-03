Olivia Jade Passionately Kisses On-Off Boyfriend Jackson Guthy 3 Mos. After Split: ‘I Love You’

Olivia Jade’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Jackson Guthy took to Instagram on Aug. 2 to prove they’re very much back on when he posted an eye-catching black and white selfie of him sharing a smooch with the beauty.

It looks like Olivia Jade, 19, is romantically involved with former boyfriend Jackson Guthy, 23, once again! The daughter of Lori Loughlin, 55, and Mossimo Giannulli, 56, was seen sharing a passionate kiss with Jackson in a black and white mirror selfie the hunk posted to his Instagram on Aug. 2. so it definitely seems like things are all good between the two after being broken up for three months. In the snapshot, Olivia can be seen wearing a floral top while standing in front of Jackson. He’s leaning down and over her shoulder for the kiss as she turns her head to the side. “Lil monkey 💕I love you,” Jackson captioned the post.

It didn’t take long for many of the singer‘s followers to start commenting on the flattering pic. Olivia’s sister Bella Giannulli, 20, was one of the first. “my sweets! 🍭,” she wrote. “Ahhh i love you guys!!!” another follower wrote while many others asked to “bring Olivia back” in reference to the time she’s taken off of YouTube ever since her parents’ alleged involvement in the college admissions cheating scandal.

Jackson’t new pic definitely made many of her fans happy and proves that after reportedly breaking up back in May, these two have found their way back to each other. In Apr., a previous source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that after the infamous scandal with her parents, Olivia only felt safe with Jackson. “She only feels safe with her boyfriend after being burned by her parents and this embarrassing scandal,” the source said. “She has been comforted by her man and is hiding out at his place, the only place she feels secure and comfortable lately.”

It’s good to see Jackson and Olivia enjoying each other’s company again! We look forward to hopefully seeing more cute pics in the near future!