Khloe Kardashian: How She Feels About Lamar Odom’s New Romance Revealed

Lamar Odom appears to be back on the dating scene again for the first time since his 2016 divorce from Khloe Kardashian. We’ve got what she thinks about his new romance with Sabrina Parr.

Lamar Odom, 39, appears to be off the market for the first time since his divorce from Khloe Kardashian, 35. He was seen on a romantic date with Sabrina Parr, holding hands as they left Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, CA on Aug. 2. This came after the personal trainer posted a photo of her sitting on Lamar’s lap to her Instagram with the caption “What we have is much more than they can see…” Khloe is actually stoked for her ex that he’s found someone who makes him happy.

“Khloe’s not in the loop on Lamar’s love life, she heard about it like everyone else but the news made her smile. She wants nothing but love and happiness for Lamar and if this woman makes him happy then Khloe is all for it. Khloe is very proud of Lamar for the way he’s turning his life around, she can tell that he’s in a good place and that’s a huge relief for her because she will always love him and want the best for him,” a source close to the Good American jeans founder tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Khloe and Lamar had such a long and complicated relationship. They got married in 2009 after only dating for a month. She later filed for divorce in 2013 after Lamar allegedly spiraled into drugs, alcohol and cheating. But she came rushing to his side in 2015 when he suffered a near fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel and spent months hospitalized. Since their divorce had not been signed off on, she remained caring for him as he went through an extensive rehabilitation process. Once he recovered, they finalized their divorce in 2016.

Lamar has been having a great 2019. In addition to a new romance, he released a best-selling memoir Darkness To Light. When it made the the New York Times Best Sellers book list, Khloe commented “Look at God!!! Congratulations Lammy! Keep shining,” on Lamar’s Instagram pic of his book in honor of his massive accomplishment.