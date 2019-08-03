Julianne Hough Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: ‘Women’s Health’ Cover & More

From covering ‘Women’s Health’ to going on an African safari, Julianne Hough had no shortage of amazing social media moments… so we named her Instagram Queen of the Week!

As far as weeks go, Julianne Hough had a pretty incredible one. The Dancing With The Stars alum, 31, went on a safari in Tanzania with husband Brooks Laich, goofed around with brother Derek Hough, and bared it all on the cover of Women’s Health. After all that, it’d honestly be kind of cruel to not name her our Instagram Queen of the Week!

Julianne started off the week at the TAASA Lodge bordering the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania. Her and her husband got to witness lions, cheetahs, leopards and other wild animals in their natural habitat. She shared some of the gorgeous photos she took of the big cats to Instagram, captioning the post, “Literally felt like we were making a cameo in The Lion King… but it was real life!! Such a humbling and magical experience being able to observe these beautiful animals up close in their natural environments.”

The America’s Got Talent judge later shared a sweet snap of her and her hubby smiling and holding hands on their safari. “Everyday is a wild adventure with you, all the ups and downs and the in betweens are what make life interesting! Thank you for being my greatest challenge in life, aka why I married you!” she captioned the picture.

Later in the week, Julianne spent some quality time with her brother, Derek. In a video shared to her account, Derek held the camera and panned it around to his sister who was wearing a face mask and goofing around in her sports bra. “Let’s petition for @DerekHough to be a guest judge on @agt next season! Honestly, we’d just goof off the entire time and do weird things like this…” she captioned the clip.

But obviously the pièce de résistance was Julianne’s Women’s Health cover. She posed nude for all of the incredible photos in the shoot. Julianne shared the cover on Instagram, which showed her jumping joyfully in water without any clothes. Gorgeous! Head up to the gallery above to see even more of her hottest photos of all-time!