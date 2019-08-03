Stevie J: Judge Issues Arrest Warrant For Joseline Hernandez After She Disregards Custody Agreement

Joseline Hernandez has a warrant out for her arrest after Stevie J complained that she was going against their custody agreement by not letting him see their two-year-old daughter Bonnie Bella on the days he was allowed.

Things are getting messier for exes Stevie J, 47, and Joseline Hernandez, 32! A judge issued an arrest warrant for Joseline on Aug. 1 after Stevie complained that she totally disregarded the custody agreement they have in regards to their two-year-old daughter Bonnie Bella. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star was supposed to take custody of Bonnie from July 28 until Aug. 11, but in new court documents obtained by TMZ, he claims that when he went to pick up his tot in Miami, where Joseline was filming Marriage Boot Camp, on the 28th, Joseline took Bonnie and flew to Los Angeles instead.

After Stevie’s attorney Adamma McKinnon was able to have the judge issue the arrest warrant, Stevie flew to L.A. to try and again take custody of Bonnie, according to TMZ. The judge stated that if Joseline didn’t agree to turn over their daughter when he arrived in L.A., she would indeed get arrested by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. and go to jail. It turns out, Joseline flew from L.A. back to Miami with Bonnie before Stevie tried to confront her and the upset father told the outlet that one of his adult kids, who lives in South Florida is now going to go and try to pick up Bonnie, but they’re not sure if Joseline will cooperate. In addition to the arrest warrant, the judge issued sole physical custody, which Joseline had, to Stevie, who had visitation, until Aug. 15 when they’re back in court since she went against the custody agreement.

Things between Stevie and Joseline have been dramatic for a while now so this latest news doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. Stevie accused Joseline of keeping him away from Bonnie and moving to Miami with another man in May in court documents we obtained from May, which also showed that he was seeking full custody of the toddler and child support if that happens.

In Sept., Joseline told Bossip that Stevie hadn’t seen Bonnie in five months and that when she had her daughter she was single. “You guys to realize that I’ve never had my baby for anyone other than myself,” she explained. “Because when I got pregnant, I was separated; I was by myself; I was a single woman. I accepted and took care of my responsibilities without a problem. And I took it upon myself to make sure everything I did moving forward at that time, it was the best providing, no matter who was there. At the end of the day, I was going to make sure she was always good.”