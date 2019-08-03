El Paso Shooting: Multiple Active Shooters Leave At Least 18 Victims Shot Or Injured At Texas Walmart

Authorities have responded to an active shooting in a Texas Walmart. So far, 18 people have been reported as shot or injured.

At least 18 people were shot or injured in a mass shooting outside a Walmart in El Paso, Texas on Aug. 3, according to local outlet KTSM. Authorities have responded to the still active scene, with the El Paso Police Department providing updates through social media.

“Scene is still Active. We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area. Media staging will be given when area is secure,” the department tweeted shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday. The extent of the victims’ injuries are still unknown at this time.

Citizens on the scene have also shared eyewitness accounts and videos of the scene to social media. “Just in – Video footage of police clearing out the entire Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, #Texas. Where a gunman who is still at large shot at least 18 people and one person dead in a #Walmart and on a parking lot,” Sotiri Dimpinoudis tweeted, alongside footage of a mob of people clearing out of a mall with their hands in the air.

Jerrita Patterson shared an image of Walmart workers and customers holding hands in the parking lot and consoling each other. “A tragic and tearful start to the day, as there are reports of shots fired at the #Southaven #Walmart,” the user tweeted alongside the image.

Blink-182 member Mark Hoppus revealed on Twitter that he and his bandmates were “locked down” in their hotel and told another active shooter was “directly across the street at a location different from the first shootings.” He added, “we were leaving breakfast when our security texted that there was an active shooter at the mall we were headed to. saw dozens of police cars on the freeway and surface streets. helicopters. we got back to the hotel and turned on the news to see what was happening. then the intercom said there are reports of another shooting across the street at the bassett place mall. i don’t see or hear police or helicopters so hopefully it’s just an over abundance of caution and someone got the malls confused. so terrible.”

