Cardi B Is All Glammed Up & Looks Like An Old Hollywood Star In Blonde Wig In New Pic

Cardi B shared her incredible cover photo for the new issue of ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ when she posted it to her Instagram page on Aug. 3 and she looked like an old time Hollywood actress with blonde hair and white ruffles.

Cardi B, 26, truly knows how to take an eye-catching photo! The rapper proved she’s quite the glamorous star when she posed for a gorgeous cover pic for the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar. She took to her Instagram page to reveal the stunning snapshot, which shows her flaunting a huge smile and a blonde bob while wearing an off-the-shoulder gown full of white ruffles. She also wore glitzy earrings and a matching bracelet as she gave off a pose that had her arms clasped together at her knees, which was very reminiscent of the famous pose Marilyn Monroe did while wearing her white gown. THANK YOU @harpersbazaarus,” Cardi’s simple caption for the photo read. See Cardi’s cover photo HERE!

Fans of Cardi were quick to comment on her Harper’s cover and most seemed to agree that it was truly breathtaking. “Looking like Cardi B Munroe 😍😂💯,” one follower complimented. “You look gorgeous,” another wrote. “You’re so beautiful,” a third pointed out.

When Cardi’s not impressing with epic magazine cover photos, she’s strutting her stuff on stage in brightly colored sexy outfits. During her sold-out concert in Minnesota on July 28, she owned it in a glittery blue figure-flattering jumpsuit that hugged her curves perfectly and showed some skin with cut-out detail. She topped the look off with a light blue wig and filmed herself walking backstage with the confidence that inspires many of her fans.

Whether she’s on a magazine cover or doing what she does best on stage, this lady sure knows how to take on any role and we love it!