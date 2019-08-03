Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter Were ‘Fighting For Months’ Before Announcing Split

Fans were stunned by the news that Brody Jenner and wife Kaitlynn Carter split after 14 months of marriage. It turns out the two had been fighting nonstop and the end was near.

The Hills star Brody Jenner, 35, and wife Kaitlynn Carter, 30, married in an Indonesian ceremony in June of 2018 and now the couple is finished less than 14 months later. Their rep told HollywoodLife.com: “Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate. They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.” It turns out the couple had been fighting and bickering a lot leading to the end of their marriage.

“Brody and Kaitlynn had been fighting quite a bit for the past several months leading up to the announcement of their split. Although they were arguing about having a baby, it was more than that and it could be the smallest thing that set them off which led to constant bickering,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“There were even scenes being shot for The Hills that Brody and Kaitlynn attended where they would be fighting off camera. However, it definitely seemed like they fought to keep their marriage alive, but ultimately made the decision that was best for them,” our insider continues.

There had been signs of trouble brewing between the couple, who started dating in 2014. In the very first episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, Brody moaned in a confessional about Kaitlynn wanting to start a family and how he had no desire to change his ways to become a dad. “While I don’t have kids, I’m gonna pretty much do what I wanna do and live for myself, as opposed to live for another human being. I think that’s why she wants kids, she wants me to change in that way.”

Kaitlynn wasn’t wearing her massive diamond engagement ring from Brody in a mirror selfie she took on July 31:

Brody was out partying with his guy friends in West Hollywood on Aug. 1, the night before the news of the split broke and in Instagram pics he was noticeably without his wedding ring. In the pic that his pal Rob posted, fans were on Kaitlynn’s side. A user named Kathy wrote “Girl….you are lucky you got out! I think he is married to himself!” while another person wrote “He certainly doesn’t know how to be an adult in a committed relationship. She’s better off,” before Rob disabled the rest of the comments.