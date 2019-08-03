Beyonce Nails Summer Style In Polka Dot Crop Top & Shorts – Sexy Pics

Beyonce knows a thing or two about style… and she proved that with her latest look! She slayed in a polka dot crop top and shorts that SCREAM summer.

Beyonce‘s Bey Hive are going to love her latest look! The singer, 37, took inspiration from an actual bumblebee by rocking a black and yellow tie-front crop top for a series of images shared on her Instagram. However, she didn’t take her bee-utiful look too literally, opting for a polka dot print instead of stripes. She finished off her ensemble with high-waisted black shorts and bright yellow heels. She certainly lived up to her Queen Bey title in this outfit!

Bey shared three different posts to show off this epic ensemble. The first had no caption and showed the “Crazy In Love” hitmaker posing head-on for the camera. Her long, curly locks were left down, framing her stunning face, which was done up with a bright red lipstick.

The second post she shared was a video collage of multiple snapshots set to her collab with Donald Glover and Jay-Z, “Mood 4 Eva.” She referenced the song in her caption, which read: “Whole mood…. MOOD FOREVER, The Gift.”

Beyonce wrapped up her series of posts with one of her slaying in the outfit with the addition of dark sunglasses. She captioned it with two rocket and two bee emojis, because obviously the look had a bumblebee theme that was OUT OF THIS WORLD. She knows what she’s about. Head up to the gallery above for even more of her best style moments!