See Pic
Hollywood Life

Angelina Jolie Rocks Black Jumpsuit For Shopping Trip With Twins Knox & Vivienne, 11 – Pic

SplashNews
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie takes her kids Pax and Vivienne shopping on trendy Melrose Ave, then they stop for ice cream treats at Baskin Robbins. Vivienne sported some denim overalls, while Pax wore a highly coveted grey box logo Supreme hoodie. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Angelina Jolie, dressed in a brown gown, shops with her two daughters Vivian and Sahara at the Century City Mall in Los Angeles. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Vivienne Jolie Pitt went on a play date in Silverlake, California. Vivienne also forgot to wear belt for the outing as she was seen holding her pants up. 07 Jul 2019 Pictured: Vivienne Jolie Pitt attends a play date with her friends. Photo credit: ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA461062_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Angelina Jolie takes the kids out with their friends and stops at a hotel to have a drink with a friend in Hollywood Pictured: Angelina Jolie,Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt,Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt Ref: SPL5102500 060719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: ENT / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Japan Rights View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Angelina Jolie spent some quality time with her youngest two kids! She took 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne out on a shopping trip.

Angelina Jolie is taking advantage of her kids’ summer vacation by spending some time with them! The actress, 44, stepped out in West Hollywood on Aug. 2 with her two youngest children, Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. Angelina was all smiles as she took the 11-year-old twins shopping in photos obtained by Daily Mail.

Angelina wore a loose black jumpsuit with spaghetti straps for the casual outing, along with sunglasses, a black purse and brown sandals. The Girl, Interrupted star held onto a white shawl as her kids walked ahead of her. Knox and Vivienne were matching in grey shirts, although Vivienne’s boasted the NASA logo.

The Maleficent star shares Knox and Vivienne with ex-husband Brad Pitt, as well as her other four children: MaddoxZahara, Pax, and Shiloh. The eldest kids didn’t join their mom and youngest siblings on the shopping trip.

Angelina previously gushed about her kids in an interview, revealing that they’re excited to see her play superhero Thena in Marvel’s The Eternals. “What’s really moving to me is that [my kids] want to see me strong,” Angelina told People. “And, so it’s less to see me in a film, but they’re just happy I will be strong and having fun.”