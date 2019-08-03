Angelina Jolie spent some quality time with her youngest two kids! She took 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne out on a shopping trip.

Angelina Jolie is taking advantage of her kids’ summer vacation by spending some time with them! The actress, 44, stepped out in West Hollywood on Aug. 2 with her two youngest children, Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. Angelina was all smiles as she took the 11-year-old twins shopping in photos obtained by Daily Mail.

Angelina wore a loose black jumpsuit with spaghetti straps for the casual outing, along with sunglasses, a black purse and brown sandals. The Girl, Interrupted star held onto a white shawl as her kids walked ahead of her. Knox and Vivienne were matching in grey shirts, although Vivienne’s boasted the NASA logo.

The Maleficent star shares Knox and Vivienne with ex-husband Brad Pitt, as well as her other four children: Maddox, Zahara, Pax, and Shiloh. The eldest kids didn’t join their mom and youngest siblings on the shopping trip.

Angelina previously gushed about her kids in an interview, revealing that they’re excited to see her play superhero Thena in Marvel’s The Eternals. “What’s really moving to me is that [my kids] want to see me strong,” Angelina told People. “And, so it’s less to see me in a film, but they’re just happy I will be strong and having fun.”