Jenelle Evans Reveals Plans For More Kids With David Eason After Temporarily Losing Custody

Is Jenelle having baby fever? After regaining custody of her kids in July, the ‘Teen Mom 2’ gets real about expanding her family!

It’s been a rough summer for Jenelle Evans, 27, and her husband, David Eason, 31. After Eason admitted to shooting and killing their family dog Nugget in May, the couple temporarily lost custody of their kids to North Carolina’s Child Protective Services. The unfortunate incident also led to Jenelle being fired from MTV’s Teen Mom 2.

In an Instagram story posted on Thursday, August 1, the former 16 & Pregnant star responded to fan questions, including one about plans to potentially have more kids. “Nope, we are good with what we have. Lol,” she confirmed. While human babies may temporarily be out of the question, the couple did unveil two new furry family members — Anatolian Shephards Buddy and Junior in a YouTube video from July 14. The puppies join the family only 2 short months after the loss of french bulldog Nugget.

The reality star shares 2-year-old daughter Ensley with husband David, and is also mom to sons Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith, and Jace, 10, with ex Andrew Lewis. Jace remains in the custody of Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, though she recently told Champion Daily that she is “planning on getting full custody” and building a stronger relationship with her first-born. In addition to little Ensley, Eason — who works as a pipe welder — has an 11-year-old daughter, Maryssa.

Following months of court dates, the couple regained custody of their kids — sans Jace — in July. At the time, Jenelle told Us Weekly that she was “ecstatic” — sharing on social media that she and David were stronger than ever after the custody drama.

Jenelle also posted an adorable collage of photos to celebrate Jace’s 10th birthday on Friday, August 2.