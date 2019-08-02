Sad Sophie Turner Cradles Pup, Porky, With Joe Jonas In NYC Just A Week After Dog Waldo Was Hit By Car

After her beloved pooch, Waldo, was struck dead by a car, a devastated Sophie Turner took no chances when walking her other dog. The ‘GoT’ star snuggled her pup, Porky, tight to her chest while going for a stroll in New York City.

After the sudden and shocking death of her Alaskan Klee Kai pup Waldo, who would blame Sophie Turner, 23, from taking extra precautions to keep her other dog, Porky, safe? As she and her hubby, Joe Jonas, 29, went for a walk on New York City on Aug. 1, the Game of Thrones star snuggled Porky to her chest instead of letting the dog walk alongside her. Sophie’s expression was stoic and without emotion but considering it’s been about a week since she lost Waldo, it’s no wonder that she didn’t have a bright smile on her face.

Joe and Sophie’s honeymoon came to a screeching halt on July 24. As the couple’s dog walker was strolling around Manhattan’s Lower East Side, something spooked the mini-Husky. The dog broke free and jolted into the middle of the street – and right in the way of heavy traffic. Sadly, Waldo was struck and killed by a car, in what Joe’s rep called a “freak accident.” The couple was so distraught that they had to seek counseling right after Waldo’s death, which is supposedly why they waited until July 26 to contact the authorities. “A police report, was filed for a motor vehicle collision involving a dog struck at Bowery & Broome Street, within the confines of the 5th Precinct,” the NYPD said to HollywoodLife in a statement.

“On Friday, July 26, 2019, a female complainant filed a report stating, on Wednesday, July, 24, 2019 at approximately 2335 hours, a vehicle struck the dog, did not stop and left the scene. The dog was brought to the hospital where the dog later died,” the NYPD added. Here’s hoping they find the person who was behind the wheel. Waldo was a member of Joe and Sophie’s family. The DNCE singer initially got Porky for Sophie as a surprise. She was so happy with her new puppy that she decided to adopt Porky’s littermate so that her new pup would have a companion.

Every couple mourns the loss of a pet in their own way. For Joe and Sophie, their grief led them to the Bang Bang tattoo shop. The couple got matching tattoos of their late puppy and kudos to tattoo artist Dragon. He perfectly captured Waldo’s image on Joe and Sophie’s forearms. The artist shared a pic of the beautiful tattoo to his Instagram, and Joe reposted the pic to his own account. “R.I.P. my little angel.”