‘RHOA’s NeNe Leakes Accused Of Photoshop Fail In Latest Pic: ‘You Look So Different’

Fans wanted to know what happened to NeNe Leakes’ nose in her latest selfie, but the ‘RHOA’ star blamed the photo quality on a ‘blurry’ camera.

NeNe Leakes‘ selfie launched an investigation in her comments section after she shared a photo of her exceptionally smooth complexion on Aug. 1. “GIRL WHERE IS YOUR NOSE????” one fan demanded, while another follower noted, “Yo done filtered yo nose away sis.” A third person also suggested The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 51, went ham on a photo editing application, commenting, “Nene…we gotta talk about you and these damn filters. 🤨🤦🏽‍♂️.” Meanwhile, other fans just couldn’t put their finger on what exactly changed in NeNe’s appearance, with remarks like “Why you look so different?” and “👀 u look different…IJS 👀.”

As if bracing herself for the backlash that would ensue, the Bravo star explained why the photo appeared like it could’ve been treated to the blur tool on FaceTune. “I’m just gone sit right here and wait🙃 #cameraalittleblurryoverhere,” NeNe captioned her photo. But some fans didn’t even think Photoshop was to blame! “You have messed with your face so much you’re unrecognizable,” one such fan wrote, while another person had the same suggestion (in kinder words): “Nene you have the best plastic surgery you look damn good.”

NeNe did actually have work done on her nose (twice!), the second time being for medical reasons in 2016. “My cartilage was growing in my nose, and my tip was touching the top of my lip,” NeNe explained to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in June 2016. “But I didn’t get a full rhinoplasty the first time. No, when I did the first time, I only had my nostrils taken in on the side the very first time, and then this time, I had more cartilage moved around in my nose.” NeNe went under the knife for her first nose job in 2010, and in that same year, she also had surgery for smaller breast implants, a breast lift and liposuction around her waist.

Just like in the photo above, NeNe has been flying solo in her Instagram photos as of late (save for a cameo from husband Gregg Leakes here and there). The New Normal star hasn’t been filming with most of the RHOA cast as production for Season 12 is underway, which she joined a bit later than everyone else. After Cynthia Bailey, 52, shared a group photo with the RHOA cast, NeNe posted her own glam photo and declared herself to be “#1” on July 18!