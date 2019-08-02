It’s Friday and you know what that means! It’s time for another look back at the best dressed stars this week. See pics of Vanessa, Eva Longoria, Julianne Hough, and more below.

Margot Robbie wore a rust colored Oscar de la Renta gown with a plunging neckline at the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood premiere in England on July 30. She has looked amazing at every stop along this press tour! Katherine Langford wore a gorgeous lace Prada gown at the same premiere. Speaking of…did you see the season 3 trailer for 13 Reasons Why? WOW. Also in Oscar this week, Amanda Seyfried wore a yellow Oscar de la Renta Pre-Spring 2020 Ochre Gown at The Art of Racing in the Rain premiere in Los Angeles, California on August 1.

Vanessa Hudgens wore a black off the shoulder top (the Suki Bodice top in Black by Acler) and wide leg pants at the The Weedmaps Museum of Weed opening in Los Angeles on August 1. Ashlee Simpson was there as well, wearing a burgundy satin shirt and black, thigh-high boots. Jada Pinkett Smith wore a yellow satin shirt dress and Burberry trench coat as she left Asia House in London on July 30. Julianne Hough was red hot in a flirty fit and flare dress while walking in Beverly Hills. She just posed nude for Women’s Health, showing off her amazing dancer’s body!

Hannah Brown looked sweet in a teal and pink dress on GMA after the Bachelorette finale. We wish her all the best! Eva Longoria looked amazing at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Annual Grants Banquet in L.A. on July 31. At the same event, Renee Zellweger looked pretty in pink. See all of the best dressed stars and more amazing outfits from this summer in the gallery attached!