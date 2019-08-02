Nicki Minaj Raps About Steamy Sex In Wild New Song ‘Extravagant’ With Lil Durk

Lil Durk tapped Nicki Minaj for a song, ‘Extravagant,’ on his new album, and her verse features some NSFW lyrics that are pretty darn steamy!

Nicki Minaj holds absolutely nothing back in the lyrics that she raps on Lil Durk’s new song, “Extravagant.” The entire song is pretty raunchy, and Nicki’s verse is no exception. She sings about “f***ing” a man better than other “hoes,” and details why being with her in bed is such a great experience. “Let me ride you, then ride it from behind,” she raps. “I ain’t sharing b***h cause it’s mine, hit the deep throat, then the six-nine, he killin’ for this p***y, he said, ‘Nick’s mine.” It goes on from there but…you get the picture!

Fans went absolutely nuts over the song’s wild lyrics. One person tweeted, “Me tryna calculate all the stuff I need to do during sex after listening to Nicki Minaj,” while another joked, “Me on the way to church after listening to #Extravagant.” Several fans actually thanked Nicki for all the specific instructions to up their game in bed, while others joked about how turned on they were by the steamy verse. Overall, fans were totally blown away by the song, and will definitely be listening to it on repeat!

“Extravagant” is just one song off of Durk’s new album, Love Songs 4 the Streets 2, which also features songs with Meek Mill, 21 Savage, Key Glock and more. There are 16 tracks in total, and you can listen to “Extravagant” right here:

Nicki talking about sex is nothing new, as she’s been very open about her sex life with boyfriend, Kenneth Petty. The two knew each other years ago, but reconnected last year and have been seriously dating ever since. They even recently picked up their marriage license, and Nicki has been clear that he’s the man who she plans on marrying!