Lamar Odom Cozies Up To Trainer Sabrina Parr & Fans Think He’s Finally Moved On From Khloe

Is Lamar Odom finally moving on after his 2016 divorce from Khloe Kardashian? Fans seem to think so after his posted a cozy photo with fitness trainer Sabrina Parr where she was seen sitting on his lap.



It looks like Lamar Odom, 39, may have a new lady in his life! The former NBA star posted a photo with athletic trainer Sabrina Parr on August 2 and the pair were looking incredibly cozy in the new snapshot. Sabrina took a seat right on Lamar’s lap in the pic,who wrapped his arm around her and clasped one of her hands. It was his caption though, that was most telling of all! “What we have is much more than they can see…” @getuptoparr ❤⭐️🏆” Lamar wrote alongside the photo.

Sabrina proceeded to post the photo to her personal account as well, and it looks like these two are pretty smitten with one another. After catching wind of the photo, fans are entirely convinced that Lamar and Sabrina are an item. “Love it! Nothing like having a strong woman in your life,” one fan wrote while another remarked; “Happy for u🔥 May the good Lord bless and keep u.” For the most part, Lamar’s post was flooded with support from fans. “Beautiful black love! You deserve this and more!” one fan said while one even went as far as to say Lamar is “winning” and that Sabrina is “a pretty major upgrade from Khloe.”

Lamar and Khloe called it quits in 2016, after seven years of marriage. The former Los Angeles Lakers player reflected on their tumultuous relationship in his book, Darkness To Light, released in May 2019 and delved into their relationship in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife following the release. The star got incredibly honest about the romance with his reality star ex and shared what he would have done differently. “Oh man, I wouldn’t get high,” Lamar said. “I think that would’ve helped out our relationship a lot. My mind was just so scrambled. Sh-t, I just barely knew how to talk. So, I damn near didn’t know how to express my feelings,” at the time, he said, which in return, made him feel scared to approach his then-estranged wife. “When I came out the coma, I didn’t really know how to express empathy…if I did at that time, she would probably still be my woman.”

After his messy split with Khloe, and his highly-publicized battle with addiction, it’s great to seeing Lamar looking so happy and healthy in his recent snapshot. Plus, it looks like he’s ready to take things Instagram official with his new lady! You can see their sweet new snapshot right here.