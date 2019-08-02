Watch
Kylie Jenner Tries To Mend Khloe Kardashian & Jordyn Woods’ Relationship In ‘KUWTK’ Trailer

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner
In the upcoming season 17 of ‘KUWTK,’ Kylie Jenner appears to still be friends with Jordyn Woods, as she tells Khloe Kardashian that her longtime BFF wants to reach out to her.

Even though Kylie Jenner‘s longtime BFF Jordyn Woods moved out of the cosmetics mogul’s guest house after her February  17 cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian‘s partner Tristan Thompson, 28, it appears the former besties stayed in touch. In a teaser trailer for season 17 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that Kris Jenner posted to her Twitter on Aug. 2, Kylie, 21, is seen telling Khloe, “She wanted to write you a handwritten something.” “She wants to write me a letter?” Khloe sarcastically snaps back. “Should I give her your address?” Kylie asks to which Khloe, 35, gives her a death stare.

While the rest of the Kar-Jenners exiled Jordyn following her betrayal of Khloe, Kylie held out hope. She kept following her 21-year-old friend via Instagram. The two were as close as sisters, with Jordyn even teaming up on a makeup line for Kylie Cosmetics. Khloe openly blamed Jordyn for breaking up her family with Tristan, which included their 16-month-old daughter True Thompson.

Kylie seemed to hold on to the possibility that she and Jordyn could be friends again until Jordyn, 21, was spotted partying in Houston on July 24 with another one of Khloe’s ex’s, Houston Rockets star James Harden, 29. She was photographed sitting in the same VIP booth as him at the Belle Station nightclub. After video surfaced of her shaking her butt and dancing in front of the bearded one, Kylie finally hit the unfollow button on Jordyn’s Instagram, seeming to end any chance of reconciling their friendship.

Jordyn admitted she still wanted to repair her friendship with Kylie in her Oct. 2019 cover story for Cosmopolitan UK. “I love her. That’s my homie,” Jordyn said when Kylie’s name was brought up in excerpts released on July 30. “I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier.” The interview took place before Jordyn partied with James so she might not have the hopeful outcome with Kylie that she longed for.

 