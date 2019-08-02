All those trips to the gym have certainly paid off for Khloe Kardashian! The mom of one showed off her six pack and she looks SO good.

Khloe Kardashian‘s has a lot to show for all the hard work she’s put in at the gym. The Revenge Body host, 35, took to her Instagram on Aug. 1 to show off her incredible abs. Khloe flexed her six pack in a white crop top that featured the phrase Kylie Skin x Talentless across the front in pale pink. She also had on blue and white striped pajama pants in the image, but her face wasn’t in the frame. “May delete later,” she warned in the caption, so you might want to check it out before she follows through.

The photo also served as a sort of ad for Scott Disick and her sister Kylie Jenner. Last month, Kylie’s skincare company launched its summer collection, which the billionaire celebrated with a vacation to Turks and Caicos with some of her closest friends, including Scott’s girlfriend Sofia Richie. Scott’s company Talentless provided all of Kylie’s pals with clothing that boasted the Kylie Skin logo. Even though Khloe missed the trip, she clearly got sent some of the goodies!

Khloe has come a long way in her fitness journey since giving birth to daughter True Thompson in April 2018. She recently opened up about her pregnancy weight in a video with mom Kris Jenner. “I gained 40 pounds during my pregnancy. I was 203 lbs. when I delivered, which blows my mind,” she told the momager, 63. “You think you’re going to have a baby and all of it’s going to come out, and then you leave the hospital and you’re like, ‘What is going on? Why do I still have all of this weight?’”

But now, the mom of one is down to a size 4, thanks to her favorite workout routines. “I’ve always loved boxing,” she told Us Weekly in a July interview. “But I do a lot of metabolic circuit training too. And I love to do weights, but with cardio intervals in between.”