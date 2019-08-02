Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Jordyn Woods Was ‘Happy’ After Telling Her Side Of The Tristan Scandal

Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about bringing Jordyn Woods on ‘Red Table Talk’ to discuss her scandal with Tristan Thompson. She revealed the interview was a ‘learning experience’ for both her and Jordyn.

Jada Pinkett Smith helped out her longtime family friend Jordyn Woods following the Tristan Thompson scandal in February by inviting her to tell her story on Red Table Talk. Now, Jada has realized how much of a “learning experience” that interview was.

“It was a learning experience for me because Jordyn is like a daughter to me. But then I also had to have an objective point of view. I had to be able to see it from every angle. That was tough,” she said at the London screening of her show on Aug. 1. “I had to not go in and go ‘rah, rah, rah,’ – but to go, ‘okay, let’s hear your story, but let’s also have compassion for the other side.'”

But it took Jada a bit of convincing from husband Will Smith to allow Jordyn to “speak her peace” on the show. “I was very weary at first because I didn’t think I could do her justice because I was so close to her,” she revealed. “I was like, ‘Will, she’s got one f–king shot. I can’t f–k this up! There has to be somebody else who can do this.'”

When Jada finally came around to the idea, she really needed to think about the structure of the interview. “There was a lot of dynamics that were playing during the interview. Maybe one day we can talk about it more deeply,” she said, adding, “It was a fascinating moment, but a deep learning experience for me too. Especially having the responsibility to look at things objectively. It has made me look at everything different.”

But giving Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend the ability to discuss what happened when Khloe Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend kissed her at a party proved to be a good thing for Jordyn. “She was happy, so I was happy,” Jada said. “You feel me? As long as she felt as though we did right by her, I was happy. That’s it.”