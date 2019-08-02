Honey Boo Boo Pretends To Snort Cocaine During Live Stream After June’s Drug Possession Arrest

Honey Boo Boo’s in hot water after she appeared to pretend to snort cocaine on Facebook Live on Aug. 1. The reality star, 13, is seen separating something with a plastic knife and leaning down to ‘mimic’ the act.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is under fire today after she seemingly pretended to snort cocaine during a fan Q&A on Facebook Live [SEEN HERE] on Thursday. The 13-year-old reality star’s shocking actions came amidst her mother, Mama June Shannon‘s battle with drug addiction, as seen on the family’s WEtv reality show, Mama June: From Not To Hot. Editor’s note: The since-expired video from Honey Boo Boo’s account went live, but was captured by Facebook.

Honey Boo Boo was being filmed by her big sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon when she became agitated and yelled, “Tell me what’s f–king next right now!” That’s when she picked up a blue plastic object, which appeared to be a knife. “Ok, so guys, we’re going to have to cut off the camera really quick, because I have to do something,” Honey Boo Boo says, before she proceeds to break up something that isn’t visible with the knife. Honey Boo Boo then leans down and hold her finger up to her nose, appearing to mimic snorting something on the table in front of her.

Pumpkin then goes off. “Alana quit f–king doing … don’t even f–king mimic that on f–king live! Don’t ever do that again!”, she yells at Honey Boo Boo, who quickly picks up her head. “What!”, Honey Boo Boo yells, acting as though she’s unaware of what she’s being yelled at for. Pumpkin replies, “What you just f–king did, acting like a f–king idiot on live,” explaining, “That’s why you don’t go f–king live on your Instagram!”

HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for Honey Boo Boo and did not receive an immediate reply. The reality star has not addressed the video.

Fans of the reality television family learned that Alana is currently living with her sister, Pumpkin, in a now past clip for the May 31 episode of June’s WeTV show, Mama June: From Not To Hot. During the promo, Alana burst into tears and told her mother that living with her sister was “not by choice,” but because of her mother’s issues. The clip was from a family intervention Alana, Pumpkin and Jessica Shannon tried to have with June because they fear if she doesn’t get help she will either “die or end up in jail.”

June and her boyfriend, Geno were arrested in March 2019 for felony possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia after getting into an altercation at a gas station in Alabama. Geno, whose real name is Edward Eugene Doak, was also hit with a “domestic violence/harassment” charge.