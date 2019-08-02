‘RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley & PK ‘Remaining A United Front’ Amid Legal Troubles: Marriage Is ‘Strong’

As Dorit Kemsley and her husband PK face a request to attend court over an alleged unpaid loan, they have a plan on how they should be ‘living life’ amid this latest legal woe.

An accusation with a hefty price tag hasn’t caused a rift between Dorit Kemsley, 43, and her husband Paul “PK” Kemsley, 51. The couple has been put on notice to appear before a Los Angeles judge over an alleged unpaid loan worth $1.2 million on Sept. 5, and a failure to show face could result in arrest and being “found in contempt of court,” according to The Blast. But Dorit and PK aren’t letting that legal scare get to their heads — or their marriage. “Dorit and PK Kemsley are living life completely as normal as possible even though they’re having some legal woes right now,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “They haven’t altered their life or lifestyle one bit.”

A man named Nicos Kirzis is demanding $1.2 million from PK after claiming the English businessman never repaid a loan of that amount from 2011, as we’ve reported before. Well, save for a reported payment of $250,000 which supposedly “only covered the interest that racked up for years.” But PK and Dorit will be standing their ground against the accusation, we’re hearing! “They’re telling friends they believe everything will get dropped and have done nothing wrong,” our source continues. “No matter what, they are remaining a united front when dealing with everything. Their marriage is really, really strong.”

This attitude also applies to Dorit and PK’s other legal troubles, as the IRS has accused PK of not paying $289,423.67 in taxes for the years 2014 and 2016, according to The Blast. And that’s on top of the $635,887.23 in alleged “unpaid tax bills” from 2015 that the IRS is asking from the couple!

Dorit and PK’s money issues were even touched on in the June 25 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, much to the discomfort of everyone at that one dinner party. Camille accused PK of owing “somebody very, very close” to her a “lot of money” — mind you, she said this right in front of Dorit’s face, but didn’t clarify if she was referring to the $1.2 million lawsuit.

Whatever Camille was talking about, “Dorit couldn’t care less what Camille thinks,” our source now tells us. “She knows [Camille’s] probably having an ‘I told you so’ moment, but that’s so not the case. She found Camille’s behavior and accusations toward her so childish and offensive this entire season. She doesn’t talk to Camille, so Camille in her mind doesn’t know what she’s talking about.” Dorit meant it when she called her co-star a “snake”!