Denise Richards Calls Out Camille Grammer For More ‘Offensive’ Comments That Didn’t Air On ‘RHOBH’

Apparently some of the juiciest exchanges during the ‘RHOBH’ season nine and reunion didn’t make air, as Denise Richards is accusing Camille Grammer of making ‘offensive’ comments viewers won’t see.

As the war of words between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Denise Richards and Camille Grammer, 50, escalates, the former is accusing the later of making some offensive comments. The 48-year-old mom of three claims the video ended up on the cutting room floor and implied there might have been racial undertones. She had a heated response to an Aug. 1 fan site article where they tweeted out “Camille Grammer Asks if Denise Richards Was ‘on Something’ During WWHL Episode and Slams RHOBH Co-Stars as ‘Hypocrites,’ Plus Does She Still Talk to Lisa Vanderpump?” Denise then threw down the following day.

“@TheRealCamilleG needs to thank her lucky stars that bravo didn’t air some of her comments during the season and at the reunion. My youngest daughter’s biological father is African-American I found some of her comments quite offensive,” Denise tweeted out on Aug. 2. However, her comment wasn’t met with much sympathy after the July 30 episode of the three-part reunion where Denise asked if Camille was on “something.” We’ve reached out to Bravo, Camille and Denise about what the offense comment was.

A Twitter user named Jerseygirl told her, “You sunk low when u asked if Camille was on something. You knew what u were doing & it was dirty. Then u come on WWHL looking completely out of it. So u really shouldn’t be so defensive when what u say about others comes back & hits u. That’s when we think before we speak Denise.” A user named Lou wrote, “Oh sh*t! I knew Camille had something offensive. Denise, you’re a great HW. However, you suggested Camille was “on something” at the reunion too…”

However Denise had supporters when it came to Camille, with a user named Sloane responding. “Denise was right to wonder what was going on with her. She twisted things said, couldn’t remember what she said, then that total over the top freak out. She was acting strangely.#RHOBH.” A fan named Nikki told Denise “I find Camille offensive often. I’m so sorry she was so rude to you. I love that you’re on the show.”