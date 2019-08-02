Dog The Bounty Hunter Offers ‘Large Cash Reward’ After Late Wife Beth’s Personal Items Are Stolen

Beth Chapman’s personal items were taken by a cruel stranger from a memorial to the late reality star at the family’s Colorado store. Dog The Bounty Hunter is desperate to get them back.

Someone despicable ransacked the Chapman family’s Dog The Bounty Store in Edgewater, Colorado, taking personal items of the late Beth Chapman with them. Duane “Dog” Chapman was notified by a member of his team who went to the store to handle business that thousands of dollars of clothing, and merchandise from their TV shows, were stolen, according to The Blast. Dog sent out a tweet after the August 1 robbery, asking fans to find the burglar. Dog tweeted, “The Bible says it is an unforgivable sin to steal from the dead LARGE CASH REWARD FOR ANY INFORMATION FIR [sic] WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS!!!”

Tragically, some of Beth’s personal bounty hunting gear was also taken, along with “priceless family mementos.” The items were arranged at the store into a memorial to the late reality star. Beth passed away on June 26, 2019 after a two-year battle with throat cancer. Her death, of course, has greatly affected her loved ones — especially Dog, her husband of 13 years. Dog revealed in a recent interview that he sleeps next to Beth’s ashes, and at her Colorado memorial service on July 22, weeped as he said he’d “never let you go.” He revealed that when they married in 2006, he made the pastor omit “til death do us part” from his vows, because he wanted to be with her forever.

Dog and Beth’s fans were incredulous about the burglary, and tried their best to comfort Dog after the tragedy in their responses to his tweet. One caring fan wrote, “If anyone knows who did this, please encourage them to return Beth’s personnel items, even annomously [sic], have a heart, she was a mother, a sister, a wife, please just return them.” Another fan tweeted, “I know we all miss and love Beth very much but you do not steal her personal items have a heart and take them back now. @DogBountyHunter i’m so sorry someone was so ignorant to do that.”

Beth discovered she had throat cancer in September 2017, but after undergoing surgery and chemotherapy, she was declared cancer-free. Sadly, the cancer returned the following year, and Beth fought til the very end to survive. She was ultimately put into a medically induced coma in June 2019, and passed away days later, with her loved ones by her side.