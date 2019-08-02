A$AP Rocky Released From Swedish Jail As He Awaits Final Verdict In Assault Trial

A$AP Rocky has been released from jail in Sweden as he awaits his verdict after being charged with criminal assault. He is now heading back to the United States.

After three days of testimony, a judge in Sweden said he will issue a verdict on the “gross assault” charges against A$AP Rocky on August 14. Today, August 2, A$AP and the two other men implicated in the assault trial, Bladimir Corniel and David Rispers, delivered their closing statements today. After deliberation, the judge ruled that the defendants be released from the Stockholm jail where they have been held since their arrest on July 2. A$AP’s attorney also told freelance journalist Maddy Savage that the defendants do not need to remain in the country.

A$AP thanked his fans after his release, writing on Instagram, “THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS AND ANYONE ACROSS THE GLOBE WHO SUPPORTED ME DURING THESE LAST FEW WEEKS I CANT BEGIN TO DESCRIBE HOW GRATEFUL I AM FOR ALL OF YOU THIS HAS BEEN A VERY DIFFICULT AND HUMBLING EXPERIENCE I WANT TO THANK THE COURT FOR ALLOWING ME BLADI AND THOTO TO RETURN TO OUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS THANKS AGAIN FOR ALL OF THE LOVE AND SUPPORT”.

A$AP, Corniel, and Rispers have remained in custody for nearly a month as Swedish prosecutors decided if they would press charges after the group got into a fight outside a bar in the Swedish capital. A$AP was ultimately charged with Assault Causing Actual Bodily Harm on July 25. The rapper’s manager claims that he was placed in solitary confinement and subjected to inhumane conditions while in custody; Swedish officials have denied the allegations. He faces up to two years in prison if convicted, though the lead prosecutor told TMZ at the time that they would not be recommending the maximum sentence if A$AP’s convicted. The rapper has pleaded not guilty on July 30.

#ASAPRocky’s lawyer has just told me the suspects do not need to remain in Sweden while they await the verdict. https://t.co/1riuiyNhOt — Maddy Savage (@maddysavage) August 2, 2019

The same day, the alleged victim, 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari, testified that he went up to A$AP and his crew to ask if they’d seen his friend. He alleges that the rapper’s bodyguard pushed him, lifted him up by his throat, and broke his headphones. He also alleges that either A$AP or one of his friends hit him with a bottle. A$AP denied the allegations and claimed that Jafari and his friend were following the group; he allegedly tried to “defuse the situation,” but a fight ultimately broke out. He claimed that he only started fighting when Jafari and his friend allegedly attacked his bodyguard. While he picked up a bottle during the fight, A$AP denied hitting Jafari with it.