Angelina Jolie’s legendary looks are on full display in her risqué new ad for Guerlain’s Mon Guerlain perfume.

Angelina Jolie, 44, is as stunning as ever in her epic new perfume ad. The Maleficent star strips down and rolls around solo in satin sheets with her tattoos on full display. Her luminous blue eyes sparkle as she fixes the camera with her signature stare and it’s easy to see why she was chosen as the face of Mon Guerlain by the iconic perfume house.

The ad, which is more like a short film, was directed by Academy Award-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki and is “set in the rural surroundings of Angelina Jolie’s Cambodian home,” according to the French company. With natural light and minimal makeup the campaign highlights Angelina’s natural beauty.

Angelina’s many back tattoos are front and center during the 45-second spot. Her “Know Your Rights” tattoo in between her shoulder blades is hard to miss. And on her left shoulder, she has a Khmer script prayer that translates to “May your enemies run far away from you; If you acquire riches, may they remain yours always; Your beauty will be that of Apsara; Wherever you may go, many will attend, serve and protect you, surrounding you on all sides.”

According to Vogue, Angelina’s connection to Guerlain is very personal. She told the fashion bible in 2017, when she was first named as a brand ambassador, that her first memories of Guerlain are associated with her late mother Marcheline Bertrand. Angelina also revealed that all fees from her work with Guerlain will go directly to charity.

If seeing Angelina’s new commercial has you wanting more of the dark haired beauty then you’re in luck because Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters this fall. In the sequel to her 2014 hit, Angelina’s character faces off against gorgeous Michelle Pfeiffer‘s Queen Ingrate. The trailer for the the film was released back in May and according to Disney the movie is a “fantasy adventure that picks up several years after Maleficent, in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney’s most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora. The film continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.