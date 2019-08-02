The judge cuts are continuing on ‘America’s Got Talent’ and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of Jackie Fabulous’s next performance.

Jackie Fabulous is hitting the stage on the Aug. 6 episode of America’s Got Talent for the next round of judge cuts. She’s stepping up her game big time in this EXCLUSIVE preview, especially because she’s in front of guest judge Jay Leno. Jay knows a thing or two about comedy. Jackie jokes abut trying to lose weight the “LA way” by doing a juice cleanse. She bought the juicer and everything.

She says she’s juiced kale, cucumber, spinach, and celery. “And I would rather have diabetes,” she jokes. “It’s the nastiest thing.” Jackie has both Jay and Simon Cowell laughing out loud. She’s a hit once again! Simon loved her first audition and he continues to be her biggest fan. We have a good feeling about Jackie’s chances of making it past the judge cuts.

This is the fourth week of judge cuts. The contestants have one last chance to impress the judges before going live for America’s vote. Jay will have the opportunity to send one act directly to the live shows with a Golden Buzzer. Five acts have received a Golden Buzzer and secured a place in the live shows, which begin Aug. 13 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. In addition to Luke Islam, those acts include the Detroit Youth Choir (Terry Crews), young violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa (Simon Cowell), singer Joseph Allen (Howie Mandel), and singer Kodi Lee (Gabrielle Union).

Jay is one of many celebs who’ve been guest judges this season. Dwyane Wade, Brad Paisley, and Ellie Kemper were also guest judges this season. America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.