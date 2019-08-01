Wendy Williams Praises Lady Gaga For Moving On With New Man Just Like Her After Nasty Split With Kevin

Wendy Williams is all for Lady Gaga smooching Dan Horton! The host even gave the singer some savvy relationship advice as rumors about her new romance continue to swirl.

“The best way to get over the old man, is to get under a new man.” — That’s the advice Wendy Williams, 55, had for Lady Gaga, 33, after she was spotted kissing her monitor engineer Dan Horton, 37, in new photos on Sunday, July 29. The talk show host discussed the fiery photos during “Hot Topics” on her August 1 show, where she cheered on the “Shallow” singer for moving on from her agent and ex-fiance, Christian Carino.

Gaga and Dan were spotted smooching during a brunch date at Granville restaurant in Studio City, California, where sources told People that they certainly looked like more than friends. As the pair dined at the LA hot spot, Gaga was pictured standing and leaning over her rumored new beau to give him a kiss. “She seemed confident and in a good place,” an eyewitness at the restaurant told the site, adding that Gaga, who was dressed in black cutoff shorts and a bodysuit, “looked amazing.”

It’s been six months since Gaga split from her Hollywood heavyweight ex-fiance in February. They were together for two years. Speculation that the Gaga and Christian were no longer together rose when she attended the Grammy Awards that January without her engagement ring on. Christian was also absent during this year’s Grammys, where Gaga won the best pop duo or group performance award for “Shallow” from A Star Is Born.

As the breakup rumors spread, so did the rumor that Gaga was dating her A Star Is Born co-star, Bradley Cooper, who is her love interest in the film. The reason? — Some fans claimed they appeared to be more than on-screen lovers during their steamy performance of the film’s hit song, “Shallow”. However, acting is acting. There was no truth to the romance buzz.

Gaga has yet to address the kissing photos with Dan. However, the two look damn good together, just saying.