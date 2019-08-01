‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Shocked By Stassi Schroeder’s Engagement: They Were ‘In The Dark’

Beau Clark proposed to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Stassi Schroeder on July 31, but her closest friends and co-stars had no idea he was about to pop the question!

Stassi Schroeder‘s boyfriend of two years, Beau Clark proposed to the Vanderpump Rules star on July 31. And apparently, her closest friends and fellow cast members were just as shocked as the “Next Level Basic” author. Her costars all gathered to celebrate their engagement at Lisa Vanderpump‘s house after Beau popped the question, but they had no inkling ahead of time that he was going to get down on one knee and propose. A source close to the Bravo reality stars EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife: “The entire cast of Vanderpump Rules was completely surprised by Stassi’s engagement. The cast had zero clue it was happening and found out essentially when the rest of the world did. Everyone knew Stassi and Beau would get engaged soon, but nobody knew Beau’s plan. He left all of her closest friends completely in the dark.”

“It was important to all of the cast members for Brittany (Cartwright) and Jax (Taylor) to have their wedding and their time before moving forward with any of their own things (i.e. Lala Kent and Randall Emmett planning their wedding full force, Stassi getting engaged) so now that Brittany and Jax tied the knot, the timing just seemed so right,” the pal continued. “They are so elated. Stassi is very open to filming it, but since it just happened, she’s taking a minute to enjoy this time before really planning. They’re both on cloud nine right now.”

After Beau proposed to Stassi at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, the engaged couple headed to Lisa’s house to celebrate the exciting news. “Lisa is truly happy for Stassi. She feels she has grown up and matured into this business woman so much over the years so she was happy to throw her a little dinner party,” the insider continued. “She felt it made sense, even though she hasn’t worked at SUR in years. They’ve had their ups and downs, but Lisa feels out of all her ‘kids’ (she refers to them all as her kids) Stassi has truly matured and grown the most. She has surprised her completely.”

Yesterday was the best day of my life. I love you so much it’s disgusting @iambeau. Can not thank @LisaVanderpump enough for making the night a freaking DREAM. — Stassi Schroeder (@stassi) August 1, 2019

Wanted to give a MASSIVE shoutout to @LisaVanderpump and Ken for being so kind and generous to me and @stassi Thank you sooo much for everything you did for our engagement! It was perfect! 💜 — Beau (@iambeau) August 1, 2019

Stassi revealed the exciting news as she took to social media and showed off a huge engagement ring in an adorable photo which she captioned, “OMG. I feel like Meghan Markle. 💍” Beau made his own announcement with a sweet kissing photo of the twosome and humorously wrote: “Sloppy Kisses 4 Life!” The happy couple also took to Twitter on Aug. 1 to thank Lisa for opening her home to them and the entire VPR cast to celebrate. “Yesterday was the best day of my life. I love you so much it’s disgusting @iambeau. Can not thank @LisaVanderpump enough for making the night a freaking DREAM,” Stassi gushed. Beau mirrored the sweet sentiment and tweeted, “Wanted to give a MASSIVE shoutout to @LisaVanderpump and Ken (Todd) for being so kind and generous to me and @stassi Thank you sooo much for everything you did for our engagement! It was perfect! 💜.” The couple was introduced by co-stars Kristin Doute and Katie Maloney-Schwartz and began dating in 2017.