Tiny Harris Shows Off The Massive Bouquets Of Flowers T.I. Gave Her For Their Anniversary

T.I.’s beautiful arrangement of flowers was a nice touch inside a luxurious beachfront villa, which Tiny Harris happily filmed amid their ninth anniversary!

You did good, T.I. The 38-year-old rapper surprised Tiny “Tameka” Harris, 44, with a flower bouquet that would make any florist salivate, which was set on top a table inside a seaside villa that T.I. and Tiny retreated to for their ninth wedding anniversary. Tiny captured her anniversary gift on video and panned out to give a better look at their luxurious getaway on July 31, writing, “Happy anniversary to us!! 9 yrs & counting!” Happy is the correct word to use, because that’s exactly how we’d feel if we were staying at Tiny and T.I.’s current lodging.

The villa’s back porch opened directly to a pool, private beach and palm trees, as T.I. showed in his own Instagram video on July 30. “Anniversary Vibes…. 7/30 – 7/31/10 Officially Harris for 9 of em…. 🍾🌹💍👑,” the “Whatever You Like” rapper captioned the clip, which prompted his wife to chime in, “Love u daddy 😻😻😘.”

This isn’t the first flower bouquet Tiny has received from her doting husband as of late! The couple also had Tiny’s 44th birthday to celebrate on July 14, and for that occasion, T.I. busted out a gargantuan vase of flowers that required a crew of men to unload from a van. And that was in addition to the gigantic diamond chain dripping in rubies that T.I. spoiled the former Xscape member with! While the couple celebrated Tiny’s special day at T.I.’s concert and Los Angeles’ Delilah nightclub later that night, the celebration continued into the romantic city of Barcelona, Spain. They even checked off a tourist must-do by biking through the historic metropolis, as seen in a video that Tip posted to Instagram on July 16.

When Tip’s not making Tiny’s dreams come true, he’s focusing on other projects like his Los Angeles Trap House pop-up exhibition! HollywoodLife met up with the rapper for a private tour of the special exhibit, where he told us what his criteria was for picking the rappers honored at the pop-up museum. “We started with the founding four fathers of trap music if you would and that consists of Jeezy, Gucci Mane and myself,” T.I. EXCLUSIVELY told us. “And then we kind of crossed referenced that against who were the strongest, most consistent contributors of today which led us into the Futures and the 2 Chainz and the [Young] Thugs and the Migos of the world, and then we went to who has been most consistently relevant within their region over time.”