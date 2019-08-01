After nearly splitting for good two years ago, T.I. and Tiny look happier than ever in their sexy new Instagram posts!

T.I., 38, and Tiny, 44, know how to celebrate in style! Hot off the heels of Tiny’s Barcelona birthday trip, the sexy couple are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary with a lavish villa vacation. In their latest Instagram videos, posted on Thursday, August 1, the duo — who have been together for 18 years — are seen enjoying the scenery while seductively grinding and jamming to Chris Brown and Drake‘s fire collaboration, “No Guidance.”

“9yrs later & it feels like we are on our honeymoon!! This love is crazy, unexplainable, passionate, rare, & real. I’m in love with the way u love me!!,” the 4″11′ beauty affectionately captioned the post. “Happy Anniversary Big Daddy @troubleman31 I’m loving u 4ever!! #18yrsStrong #MrNMrsH #731 🙏🏽👑💘😘,” Tiny continued. Sharing the same video, T.I. — born Clifford Joseph Harris, Jr. — writes, “Harris’ year 9 Vacation 🍾💍🌹👑🏁.”

While dancing, Mrs. Harris shows off her curvy figure and various tattoos in a multi-colored crochet bikini top and matching low-rise pants. Sporting minimal makeup, Tiny — who’s birth name is Tameka Cottle — is rocking a set of lush, electric blue lashes, which perfectly accent her gray-toned eyes. Emulating Tiny’s beach-ready vibe, Tip is wearing a short-sleeve floral shirt and a pair of gold and black shades. As his wife grinds up on him, T.I. doesn’t seem to mind the view, as he licks his lips and grazes Tiny’s breasts from behind. Though the couple share three children together — Clifford Joseph Harris III, 14, Major Philant Harris, 11, and Heiress Diana Harris, 3 — they appear to be enjoying a romantic trip alone.

Fans are flooding both T.I and Tiny’s Instagram comments, calling them their “fave couple.” Famous pal Tamar Braxton, 42, also chimed in, posting “Happy anniversary y’all 😘😘😘😘.”

The couple have been open about their marriage struggles in their VH1 reality series, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle — admitting that it took some work to re-kindle their relationship — but they seem stronger than ever on this celebratory trip! Watch the video above.