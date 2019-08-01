‘RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga Reveals She Had Sex With Husband Joe In A Movie Theater: ‘I Just Sat On His Lap’

‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star Melissa Gorga has nothing to hide when it comes to spilling spicy details about her sex life with husband Joe!

When it comes to getting down with her husband, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga, 40, is a “whenever, wherever” kind of gal! After being asked about the craziest place she and her man, Joe Gorga, 39, have had sex, she confirmed in an interview with Us Weekly they had once done the dirty in a movie theater! When fellow Real Housewives stars Porsha Williams and Sonja Morgan seemed confused about how, exactly, that was possible, the mom of three retorted, “Oh my God, just sit on his lap…there wasn’t a lot of people.” She didn’t specify if the hot hookup happened before or after they were married.

Though Melissa and Joe seem dedicated to keeping the fire alive, they have yet to become members of the revered “mile high club” (a.k.a. sex in an airplane). “[It’s not] for me — I can’t even move on a plane…that’s a very desperate situation, I think,” she said.

While the two have been married since 2004, the Bravo star also joked that she still has Joe “chasing her around the house!” Joe, who owns multiple businesses, finds his stunning wife attractive no matter what she’s wearing, as Melissa also shared that “it doesn’t matter if I’m in sweatpants or a dress, or heels or sneakers. He’s just chasing me.” After 16 years together, can we say #GOALS?

Melissa, who easily looks a decade her junior, recently starred in a sexy new music video with fellow Housewives Porsha Williams, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tamra Judge. The song, “Work Done,” celebrates the women’s love for completing tasks, and, yes, getting a little nip/tuck. She and the other ladies looked absolutely gorgeous in the video, which you can watch above!