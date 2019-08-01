Meghan Markle: Why She’s ‘Proud’ Of Her Work In ‘Vogue’, Despite Harsh Criticism

Meghan Markle, 37, is being both praised and panned for guest editing the September issue of British Vogue and using her platform to shine a light on “brilliant female change-makers.” Meghan, who chose 15 women to highlight, including former first lady Michelle Obama and conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall, is being criticized for “getting too political” by some members of the U.K. media. But, a source close to Meghan tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the backlash isn’t bringing her down.

“This is an incredibly proud moment for her and she isn’t letting the backlash get to her. It helps that Prince Harry is behind her a hundred percent. He thinks she did a brilliant job and he’s been very vocal about it. Meghan’s passionate commitment to making real positive change in the world is one of the reasons she and Harry connect so well, they’re both about making change.”

“The issues Meghan covered in Vogue — the environment, mental health issues, body positivity — these are subjects that are rarely, if ever, covered by fashion magazines. But Meghan fought for her vision and she brought it to life. She put her heart and soul into it and as much as she does wish everyone understood what she was trying to do she’s well aware that you can never please everyone, that’s simply a fact of life.”