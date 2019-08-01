‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee Drops Cheating Bombshell About Husband Josh

She’s back and bringing the drama as ’16 and Pregnant’s Mackenzie McKee joins ‘Teen Mom OG.’ She fears her husband Josh is going to cheat on her while he’s away on the rodeo circuit.

Former 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie Douthit McKee makes her first appearance as a cast member on Teen Mom OG on August 5’s episode and already she’s going to unload plenty of family issues. The 24-year-old mother of three has replaced the since-departed Bristol Palin, 28, and Mackenzie is worried about a possibly unfaithful husband Josh McKee, as well as her own mom’s cancer battle in a clip from the upcoming episode.

The couple separated in 2017 over infidelity rumors, and even though they got back together she’s still worried about him cheating on her. “You’ll be gone a lot…it’s rodeo season,” she tells her rodeo rider husband in the teaser clip. In a separate scene he’s a the garage confessing to his dad that “A lot of cheating that goes on in rodeo…” Uh oh! Mackenzie is then seen having lunch with a pal and telling her “I want to get to the bottom of this because I don’t want to be with you if you cheat on me,” referring to Josh.

Mackenzie and Josh were featured on 16 and Pregnant, where she eventually gave birth to their son Gannon in 2011. The couple married on August 17, 2013 and welcomed two more children into their family. Daughter Jaxie Taylor arrived on February 7, 2014 and a second son Broncs Weston was born on August 15, 2016. The second two births both came via emergency c-sections.

As if being worried about a possibly cheating husband wasn’t enough, Mackenzie’s mom Angie Douthit is battling brain cancer. “They want to start me on chemo this week” she’s seen telling her daughter who does not take the news well. “You’re the glue that was holding it all together and when that glue melts I feel like I’m going to fall apart,” Mackenzie says though a river of tears. Wow! She’s going to be quite an emotional addition to the show.