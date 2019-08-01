Lisa Vanderpump Reveals She’s Ready To ‘Move On’ After ‘Worst Year’ Of Her Life

After the back-to-back deaths of her older brother and dear mother, as well as her fallout with close friend Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump has had a tumultuous year — but she’s now ready to ‘move on’.

Lisa Vanderpump, 58, just can’t seem to catch a break! Responding to former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Joyce Giraud, the Vanderpump Rules star tweeted on July 31, “Love you, it’s over now the worst year of my life…Onwards and upwards.” Giraud had tweeted out a message of support for her friend LVP, saying “I’m sending you a big [kiss] & remember; when someone goes low, we rise above the crap!” Touché!

Lisa has had a devastatingly emotional year, starting with the suicide of her older brother Mark Vanderpump in April 2018, followed 14-months later by the death of her mother Jean this June. Throw the loss of LVP’s longtime friendship with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kyle Richards, 50, in the ring and that would be plenty for anyone to cope with. Lisa even admitted that she has been struggling to move forward and properly grieve.

While others in their circle — including executive producer Andy Cohen and co-star Denise Richards — believe that there’s a ray of hope for Lisa and Kyle to mend their relationship after #PuppyGate, it could take a while after the heated falling out they had earlier this year. During the argument, Lisa demanded Kyle “get the f–k out of my house” as Lisa’s husband Ken dramatically yelled, “Goodbye Kyle!”

Love you,it’s over now the worst year of my life…Onwards and upwards.

I should’ve listened to you four years ago.

Ugh,we live and learn .Miss you both. — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) August 1, 2019

While Giraud hasn’t been a part of RHOBH since 2013, it seems like Lisa has a real support system in Joyce. When asked by a fan if she feels Joyce has been more of a true friend than Kyle, Lisa enthusiastically responded, “Looove Joyce” and also revealed it was Joyce who told Lisa that Kyle was trying to “take her down” during season 4. With the support of loving friends like Joyce, her family and adorable furry companions, Lisa seems ready to leave the past behind and take a positive step forward.