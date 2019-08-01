Khloe Kardashian Thinks Jordyn Woods Is ‘Profiting’ Off Of Her ‘Heartache’: It’s ‘Frustrating’

Khloe Kardashian believes Jordyn Woods is capitalizing on her scandal with Tristan Thompson for her ‘own 15 minutes of fame,’ but another source tells us that it’s not Jordyn who’s chasing after these opportunities!

Khloe Kardashian, 35, thinks it’s no coincidence that Jordyn Woods, 21, has been making career moves in the five months since her scandal with Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson, 28, played out. “Khloe finds it hard to believe that Jordyn has no idea what she’s doing when it comes to using the scandal to promote her career, and especially when it comes to hanging out with the men in Khloe’s life,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Ever since her ties with reality television’s most famous family were cut, Jordyn launched her second collection with Boohoo, landed the role of Rick Ross’ love interest in his music video “BIG TYME,” and earned her own cover story with Cosmopolitan UK in which she divulged even more details about the controversy following that one alleged kiss that happened at Tristan’s house party in Feb. 17. And thanks to that video of her dancing in front of Khloe’s other ex, James Harden, 29, Jordyn’s name made its circuit through headlines once again on July 25.

“Every time Jordyn is featured in another magazine, especially one as big as Cosmopolitan, it’s hard for Khloe to ignore the fact that she is taking advantage of the situation that led to Khloe’s heartbreak,” our source continues, who clarifies, “Khloe is in such a great place right now, she’s moved past the drama and is focused on raising True, on all her brands, and spending time with close friends and family. Khloe just wishes Jordyn would own the fact that she is profiting from the drama and keep it real.”

Despite these feelings, Khloe can actually relate to Jordyn’s go-getter attitude that’s in overdrive right now. “Khloe feels with out a doubt that Jordyn is taking advantage of her for her own 15 minutes of fame on the heels of Khloe’s heartache” which the Good American co-founder is “bothered” by, but she also “recognizes the hustle,” another source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife! Ironically, that’s because Khloe thinks she inspired the attitude as our insider poses the question, “Where do you think Jordyn learned that hustle?”

Now that we’re approaching the half-year anniversary of this scandal, Khloe wants to excuse herself from this narrative. But that’s not entirely possible, as our source adds, “Khloe would rather remove herself from the whole situation but she always now has to monitor what Jordyn says or does, it is frustrating but it is now a part of Khloe’s life. But Jordyn better realize not to cross Khloe in any way in the future because Khloe will make sure she has the last laugh.”

While Jordyn has undoubtedly been in the limelight for way more reasons than being Kylie Jenner’s BFF in 2019, a third source tells us the career glowup hasn’t been intentional. “People have been approaching Jordyn, not the other way around,” a source connected to the influencer EXCLUSIVELY tells us! “She isn’t going after any of the opportunities that are coming her way, everyone is coming to her. Jordyn has no intention of hurting anyone but she also doesn’t believe she should turn down opportunities, that doesn’t make any sense.” Touché — who would turn down their own magazine cover? Jordyn has even been trying to make amends to no avail, according to this insider!

“Jordyn would love nothing more than for her relationship with Kylie and with Khloe and with the whole family to be fixed but so far they haven’t been open to her attempts to try and heal things so what else can she do?” our third source tells us, who adds, “She isn’t going to just stop her life, she doesn’t deserve that.”