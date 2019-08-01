Khloe Kardashian showed off her fit physique on July 31 when she took to IG with a video of her hard-hitting workout. She even asked her pal Khadijah Haqq to join her!

Khloe Kardashian, 35, started off her morning by breaking a sweat! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star let fans in on her morning workout with an Instagram video shared to her page on July 31. In the clip, Koko was seen with her friend, Khadijah Haqq, 36, and her trainer Corey Calliet. “Ok, the day has come! I’m here with Corey and Khadijah,” she could be heard saying, before hitting the ground running (literally.) The two ladies were seen partaking in an intense morning workout consisting of weight training, squats, and sprints. “Today’s morning workout with Khadijah 👯‍♀️ oh my goodness I am so proud of her!! Finally, Corey and I were able to link up and get our fitness session in 💪🏽 @mrcalliet thank you for kicking our butts today!!!” the reality star wrote below her post.

Koko looked incredible in the video clip, sporting a tight, pink sports bra and a pair of athletic leggings. She rocked bright pink sneakers as well and tied her hair back as she put in work during the gym sesh. Meanwhile, her pal Khadijah looked cute in athletic gear as well, donning gray printed leggings and a matching tank. Who says you can’t look chic while breaking a sweat?!

Khloe has been incredibly open about her fitness journey and hopes to inspire others as well. She’s always sure to share her workout tricks and tips with fans. The star also works closely with famed trainer Gunnar Peterson, 57, and in 2018, dished on how she attained her fit figure. “After a year and a half of working with Gunnar, he set me up with his nutritionist,” she told Health Magazine. “I did baby steps. I cut out sodas, then I went dairy-free for two weeks, and I lost 11 pounds. Now I only drink almond milk. I still love cheese, which is hard, but if I want to lose weight quickly, dairy-free is the way to go.”

As fans know, Khloe even has her own fitness-centric show, Revenge Body, and it serves up some major fitness inspo! But — she’s got more where that came from. Check out Khloe’s intense morning fitness routine for yourself, above!