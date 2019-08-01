Justin Love Drops Vibrant New Video For Summer Smash ‘Get Out’ With Gashi

After bringing the summertime vibes with his smash ‘Get Out’ ft. Gashi, the two hit-makers teamed up to release a music video to match! The colorful new clip is EXCLUSIVELY premiering with HollywoodLife here.



Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Justin Love made waves with the release of “Get Out” earlier this summer and now — he’s back for more. The singer linked up with his collaborator Gashi to shoot a corresponding music video and it’s an entertaining take on a “classic” hip-hop music video. Filled with lavish cars, mansions, and bikini-clad models, the two guys live out their dreams in the colorful visual! Ahead of the video’s premiere on August 1, we caught up with Justin to get hear about the inspiration behind the clip. “We’re both energetic and love to catch a vibe,” Justin tells us about filming the music video with the Albanian rapper. “The music video is just a reflection of who we are and all of our dreams coming true through the vision of our younger selves,” he adds.



If it seems like the collaboration was a music match made in heaven, well, it was. “Gashi and I met up at the studio a while back and hit it off right away. We both love to have a good time and are true perfectionists when it comes to our art which lead to the creation of ‘Get Out,'”Justin explains.

Of course, there’s still much more to come from Justin! “I’m set to release an upcoming single in August along with a 3 song visual EP in September called “Before I Broke Your Heart” that I’m super excited for the world to hear,” he says.

Be sure to catch Justin’s epic new video with Gashi, above! The rising star is definitely one to watch in 2019, especially after the captivating new video for ‘Get Out.’