Julianne Hough Bares All On The Cover Of ‘Women’s Health’ — See Revealing Shoot

Julianne Hough is beautiful, strong and nude on the Sept. cover of ‘Women’s Health’! The dancer shows off her amazing figure in numerous shots for the magazine’s ‘Naked Strength’ issue, where she discusses her ‘massive transformation’ after marriage.

Julianne Hough stripped down for the September cover of Women’s Health magazine, published on August 1. The pro dancer went nude as one of five cover stars for the mag’s annual Naked Strength issue, which honors her mind, body and soul journey after she married Brooks Laich, 36, in July 2017. A completely nude Julianne is seen leaping through a body of water as she covers her breasts with her right forearm and hand on the mag’s cover.

In other photos, the actress channels her acrobatic side and dance background as she hangs upside-down above a body of water. Julianne’s nude body is wrapped in white sheet-like material as she smiles with one caressing her wet, blonde hair. The images along with the accompanying interview are the perfect depiction of the magazine‘s September theme — strength.

“I didn’t want to do a demure shoot where I was trying to cover my body,” Julianne says of being featured in the special issue. “I wanted to do something where I was free. Now I’m walking around naked all the time, and I love it!”

Julianne Hough goes nude for the September cover of ‘Women’s Health’. (Photo credit: Brian Bowen Smith)

In what is arguably Julianne’s most candid interview yet, she reveals thats she underwent a personal evolution in four months after she tied the knot with Brooks, a NHL player and entrepreneur. She admits that although her journey of self-discovery was something that eventually made her marriage stronger, she was hesitant in the beginning that Brooks wouldn’t understand what she had set out to accomplish.

“I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn’t need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me,” she says. “I was like, ‘Is he going to love this version of me?’ But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me.”

Nonetheless, Julianne’s “massive transformation” strengthened her relationship in many ways. Now, the two “have a more intimate relationship,” she explains.