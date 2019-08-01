John David Duggar’s Wife Abbie Burnett Pregnant With Couple’s First Child: We’re ‘On Cloud 9’

Congratulations to John David Duggar and his beloved, Abbie Brunett. The ‘Counting On’ stars announced that they’re expecting their first child together and their joy is through the roof!

Get ready, world, because here comes yet another Duggar baby! This time, it’s John David Duggar, 29, and 27-year-old Abbie Duggar’s (née Burnett) turn to usher in a bundle of joy. “We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world,” the couple said in a statement, per PEOPLE. “It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise. We are thankful that God has blessed us with this new life, and we look forward to taking on this new adventure!” The couple also announced their pregnancy by posing inside of an airplane’s cockpit with a onesie that read “Baby Passenger On Board.”

John David and Abbie’s pregnancy comes nearly nine months after they said, “I do.” The couple began courting in June 2018, after knowing each other for years. John flew in for a church event here in Oklahoma where I’m from. We really got connected then,” Abbie told PEOPLE in 2018. “Yeah, a couple months ago,” John David added. “We fell in love very quickly. And it’s been a wonderful journey thus far and taking the next step to move onto a courtship.”

A month into their relationship, John knew that Abbie was the one for him. He proposed in an airplane hangar in front of a sign that read, “Abbie, Will You Marry Me?” Obviously, she said yes. The two tied the knot in Arkansas on Nov. 3. Now, about thirteen months after their courtship began, they’re about to become parents for the very first time!

“We are so excited to be married!” the pair told Us Weekly at the time. “It was a beautiful moment, and we so appreciate our friends and family for sharing this day with us. Most of all, we are thankful to Christ for bringing us together. This is going to be an amazing journey! “It all felt so special. Every moment was just as we planned and dreamed. The opening song ‘Holy Ground’ that invited the Lord’s presence to the wedding and our marriage was a very special moment to us.”

For those keeping track, John David Duggar is the second oldest Duggar son and a twin-brother to Janna Marie Duggar, 29. He works as a firefighter, first responder, and police volunteer. He’s also an elected constable in Washington County, Arkansas. Abbie is a nurse from Oklahoma, and she’s not the only Duggar family member that’s pregnant. Kendra Duggar is expecting her second child with Joseph Duggar. Lauren Duggar and cousin Amy King are both pregnant with their first. So many Duggar babies!