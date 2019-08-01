Waka Flocka catches Brandon red-handed in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 1 episode of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.’ Brandon tries to defend himself but Waka isn’t having it.

Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera are having dinner with hip hop talent manager Debra Antney, her son Brandon, and more in our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the all-new episode of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta. Debra is talking about Brandon’s gig as a fireman and tries to get him to talk about whether or not he’s really telling the truth about his job. Brandon immediately starts getting defensive at the table.

Waka gets involved and asks Brandon to pull up a job email. Brandon does just that and says, “Listen to me, I’m not lying.” However, Waka notices that something’s not quite right. He discovers that Brandon has been buying firefighter outfits on Amazon and thinks that he just copied and pasted a background check email.

“I had to do that because it’s my uniform, yes,” Brandon explains about buying firefighter outfits online. But Waka is not convinced. Brandon maintains that he has to order his own uniforms online and then Waka starts cackling in Brandon’s face. He doesn’t believe a word that Brandon is saying. Waka turns to Debra and says he would “slap the sh*t” out of Brandon for lying.

The synopsis for the Aug. 3 episode reads: “When Brandon’s lies are exposed, it brings Brandon and Waka nearly to blows. Warning signs arise when Corri Moore marks her territory with Bow Wow. Da Brat questions ReeMarkable’s intentions while Bow disses Drea Kelly right to her face.” Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta season 3 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.