Eva Longoria ‘Supports & Loves’ Felicity Huffman Amid ‘Desperate Housewives’ Star’s Legal Drama

Felicity Huffman confessed to paying $15,000 to boost her daughter’s SAT scores, but Eva Longoria believed the legal ordeal ‘humbled’ her longtime co-star.

Eva Longoria, 44, doesn’t think her Desperate Housewives co-star Felicity Huffman, 56, is defined by her connection to the college admissions scandal. “I think she has a heart that is bigger than the sun and that’s the Felicity I know and that’s the woman I choose to support and love,” Eva admitted to Entertainment Tonight at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual grants dinner on July 31. Eva hasn’t forgotten her bond forged with her castmate after starring on the small screen together between 2004 and 2012, and so she added, “She was humbled by what happened and I think she did handle it with as much grace as she could in that situation.”

Felicity definitely took a humble approach when she tearfully pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud at a Boston federal court on May 13. The actress agreed with the accusation that she had paid $15,000 under the guise of a donation to the fake charity Key Worldwide Foundation to have someone correct her daughter Sofia Grace Macy’s SAT answers, who was 18 years old at the time Felicity appeared before the judge. Felicity claimed that her daughter was unaware of the scheme. The mother of two now faces up to 20 years maximum in prison, although prosecutors reportedly recommended four months. Her next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13.

This confession was preceded by an equally apologetic statement to the public, in which she fessed up to being in “full acceptance” of her guilt and added, “With deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions. I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

Twenty-two other defendants also agreed to plead guilty, amid a group of 51 total people who were charged in this scandal dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues” that was unveiled in court in March 2019. Fuller House star Lori Loughlin, 55, and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, 56, belong to this group, although they have maintained their innocence.