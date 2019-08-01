Breaking News
Eliza Dushku Gives Birth: 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' Star Welcomes Baby Boy — See Pic

Eliza Dushku has become a first time mom at the age of 38. The former ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ star has welcomed a son with husband Peter Palandjian.

Eliza Dushku‘s baby boy has finally arrived. The 38-year-old first time mom showed off an Instagram photo of her husband Peter Palandjian holding their new son Philip Bourne Palandjian in the air like Rafiki’s presentation of baby Simba from The Lion King. Bourne even wore a blue jumper with a golden lion’s face on the backside. The beloved Disney film was also referenced in Eliza’s Aug. 1 birth announcement.

“Our BABY = #Bourne✨Can you feel the love, Philip “Bourne” !? 🦁🥰😝 So 🙏 for all this love ♥️,” the former Buffy The Vampire Slayer star wrote in the caption. It looks like the little guy has been around for a few days as the photo was taken outdoors on a bright and sunny day, unlike many celeb birth announcements where they are still in the hospital with their newborns. 

Peter wrote in the comments “Mother & wife goddess & always best friend, Thank you my love ❤️for our beautiful boy Bourne!” Eliza wed the 55-year-old CEO in August of 2018 in a stunning ceremony at a public library in her native Boston and this is their first child together. Peter has four children by a previous marriage. The actress announced in February of 2019 that they were expecting.

Eliza gave a hint that her baby’s arrival was imminent with a July 22 Instagram pic. It showed her in a white bra top and flowy white skirt with her large and bare baby bump on display. She cupped her belly with her left hand while Peter cupped it with right hand his while kissing the side of her head. “T-minus just a few more days ‘til he’s due.. ✨ #mylight #mylove #mylife @peter.palandjian 📿,” she wrote in the caption so Bourne must have arrived sometime within the last week. Congratulations to Eliza and Peter on their beautiful baby boy.