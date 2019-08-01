‘RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Threatened With Getting Arrested If She Doesn’t Show Up To Court

‘RHOBH’ star Dorit Kemsley has bigger problems than ‘puppygate.’ She’s risking arrest if she doesn’t appear in court with financial records involving a man going after her husband for $1.2 million.

If Dorit Kemsley thought the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills “puppygate” drama was a headache, things could be getting even worse as she could end up under arrest over a financial matter. She and her husband Paul “PK” Kemsley must appear in a Los Angeles courtroom on Sept. 5, 2019 or they risk arrest and other punishments. A man named Nicos Kirzis claims he loaned PK $1.2 million in 2011 and he wants his money. Now Dorit and PK have been sent a notice obtained by The Blast that they could be arrested if they don’t show up with their complete bank and financial records for the court.

“If you fail to appear at the time and place specified in this order, you may be subject to arrest and punishment for contempt of court, and the court may make an order requiring you to pay the reasonable attorney fees incurred by the judgment creditor in this proceeding,” the warning obtained by the site states.

Nicos claims to have loaned Paul $1.2 million eight years ago. According to The Blast, he claims PK went years without ever giving him a cent and then PK tried to protect himself from paying off the debit by filing for bankruptcy protection. Interest has been piling up on the loan for all of these years and the site reports that PK recently paid Nicos $250,000 “but that only covered the interest that racked up for years, leaving a remaining balance still of $1,235,573.66.”

This isn’t the only financial matter hanging over Dorit and PK at the moment. The site points out that the IRS filed a federal tax lien over the couple for unpaid 2015 taxes totaling $635,887.23. Meanwhile, PJ has been accused by the IRS of not paying an additional $289,423.67 for the years 2014 and 2016.

Dorit’s financial woes played out during a June 25 episode RHOBH that resulted in her calling co-star Camille Grammer a “snake.” Over dinner Camille wondered where Dorit and PK got all their money from to maintain their lavish lifestyle. “Your husband was telling me how he filed for bankruptcy,” Camille clarified — cut to old footage from a season back, in which PK told a dinner crowd (including Camille) how he “ended up a billionaire out of nowhere” but got “taken down.”

Once she recalled that conversation, Camille added, “And I was just like, ‘Wow, where does she get these fancy cars, these Bentleys she’s driving around, all these diamonds,’ your makeup, your glam, your clothes are outstanding, they’re beautiful, I’ve always said that.” Camille then revealed why she brought it up, saying “Your husband owes out a lot of money to somebody very, very closer to me.” Dorit told her, “You can give me whatever you want, Camille,” but Camille didn’t think she could take the truth: “You don’t want me to.” She said she was “protecting” Dorit, who then yelled “You’re protecting me?! You’re a little snake! That’s what you are.”