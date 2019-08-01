‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell Claps Back After She’s Criticized For Not Breastfeeding

Catelynn Lowell has the ultimate response after getting mom shamed for deciding to stop breastfeeding. She says they’re ‘My breasts, my baby and my business.”

Catelynn Lowell is so over the mom shamers who piled on her decision to stop breastfeeding her baby daughter Vaeda. She discussed the pro’s and con’s of it with husband Tyler Baltierra, 27, during the July 29 episode of Teen Mom OG. The minuses outweighed the pluses when it came to continuing to breastfeed her daughter. Now she’s defending her choice in an Aug. 1 Instagram post. The 27-year-old shared a drawing of a smiling mom holding a baby that read “My breasts, my baby, my business. Your permission or approval is not required.”

“Yes! People always speak about the great things of nursing (and it’s an amazing thing) but I spoke about how hard it was for me and people want to tear me down because of that? What you say doesn’t affect me because my Vaeda is happy, healthy, chunky, smiley, and best of all FED!” the MTV star captioned the post.

“Mom is also mentally healthy and able to connect and bond with baby still!! Stop PUSHING girls to feel like that HAVE to breastfeed or they are not just as good of a mother! In my opinion #fedisbest and we need to support moms in whatever they choose… okay rant over 🤗,” she concluded.

Cate got lots of support in the comments before she disabled them after the first hour the post was up. One mom wrote “Breastfeeding is hard! And a full-time job itself, fed is absolutely best! 💗 You are mom and you know what’s best for you and your family. Your mental health comes first so you can be good for baby. Shame on anyone for saying otherwise. You’ve got this!” Another fan told her “yaaaasssss!!! 😍 you got it girl you gottt it 💗 bye haters! 👋.”

On July 29 after MTV released the preview clip of Tyler and Cate’s decision about breastfeeding, he stood firm for his wife in a tweet that read “Vaeda is the happiest, healthiest little baby I have ever seen! So, a little advice to all of you Pinterest Perfect Parents, If that baby didn’t develop in your uterus, you don’t have a right to say what’s best for that baby. PERIOD.” In the promo scene, Catelynn tells Tyler she thinks she wants to stop breastfeeding Vaeda and he acknowledges how “exhausting” it is for her.

“It’s hard and it’s not for everybody,” the new mom explains. She talked about all the proud breastfeeding moms who post “pretty pictures” of themselves doing it. “They don’t mention that you have a kid stuck to you for 24 hours or for an hour at a time.” She also revealed she was suffering from bloody, sore nipples and that it was very difficult for her to schedule her own therapy appointments while breastfeeding.