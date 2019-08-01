Camille Grammer Disses ‘RHOBH’ Cast As ‘Trash’ While Declaring Lisa Vanderpump Is A ‘Class Act’

What bad breath diss? Camille Grammer accused her ‘RHOBH’ co-stars of lacking ‘compassion’ unlike Lisa Vanderpump, who did a surprising act of solidarity despite that one insult about her gums.

Camille Grammer, 50, is still letting some things off her chest after storming off the set of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 9 reunion. And apparently, she has found an unlikely ally since part three of the reunion aired on July 30: Lisa Vanderpump, 58. “The ladies at the reunion lack compassion. LVP is a class act. She called me last night to see how I was doing. Class vs trash,” Camille tweeted on July 31. To further prove that she’s Team Vanderpump, Camille retweeted a photo of her and the restaurateur with the caption, I adore this picture!! @LisaVanderpump 💓.”

As for what Camille wishes the cast was more compassionate about, the Bravo star was responding to a fan who claimed there was “much more compassion and time given to Denise [Richards] when she didn’t lose anything” in the devastating Woolsey Fire, which also burned down Camille’s Malibu home in Nov. 2018. But Camille didn’t exactly think their experiences compared since Denise’s home was a rental, which Andy Cohen addressed during the RHOBH reunion. Denise immediately became defensive.

“I don’t know what would give her the reason to think that. I was very empathetic. I had texted you, I called you during that time, we talked so many times and who gives a s***t if it’s rented?” Denise shot back, denying that she ever slacked on compassion. Camille appeared to be dumbfounded, as she simply replied, “I have no answer and I’m sorry.”

It may be surprising to hear that Lisa hopped on the phone with Camille, considering that LVP just took a sassy dig at her former co-star on July 26! After a fan raved about meeting the SUR owner at her latest restaurant opening, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas, Lisa couldn’t help but reference Camille’s diss about her supposed bad breath and receding gums from earlier this season: “Well thank you darling… Sooo no awful odors, bad wine or dreadful gums then?”

To Camille’s credit, she did accuse the RHOBH ladies of wanting her to jump on the LVP “hate train” (something she didn’t want to be a part of) during the reunion’s July 23 episode. But we’ve heard the cast’s theories as to why Camille is showing partiality towards Lisa! “None of the other ladies are speaking to Camille right now since the reunion. They felt she came just to cause drama and ratings. They also feel she’s only talking to [Lisa] to cause drama, as she hasn’t said the nicest things about her both on and off camera this year. It’s sad,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, who added, “Camille did reach out to [Lisa] after her mother’s death. Lisa and Camille still talk and the cast feels Camille is doing everything she can to find an ally which is why she’s clinging to Lisa.”