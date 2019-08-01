Brielle Biermann Gets Cheeky In New Bikini Pic After Taking Hunky Date To Jake Paul’s Wedding

Brielle Biermann jetted off to a location that Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau could’ve used as their honeymoon spot! The blonde beauty took a dip in the water, wine glass in hand, amid her tropical getaway.

You’d think Brielle Biermann’s the one who got hitched after wearing a white dress to Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau’s wedding on July 28, and then immediately vacationing afterwards in a honeymoon-worthy destination! Okay, Brielle insisted the dress wasn’t white, but she still made us add Turks and Caicos to our wedding inspiration boards on Pinterest after sharing a snapshot taken in the waters of Providenciales on Aug. 1.

The Don’t Be Tardy star, 22, flaunted her backside in a cheeky bikini set from Beach Bunny Swimwear in the photo, and although her face was turned away from the camera, you could still catch a glimpse of her yellow-tinted sunglasses from Louis Vuitton. The slick shades, combined with the wine glass in her hand, gave us major Bella–Hadid-and-Kendall–Jenner-yachting-in-Monaco vibes. Brielle’s staying at the Grace Bay resort, as she captioned her beach post, “Postcard from Grace Bay, sendin my distant regards 💚.”

While relaxing by the sea, Brielle also sipped on a glass of tequila which is her new “drink of choice” thanks to Sistine Stallone, 21. Brielle got in girl time with Sylvester Stallone’s daughter at West Hollywood nightclub Delilah on July 19, where they dined on chicken tenders with their respective little sisters (Brielle’s sister Ariana and Sistine’s sister Scarlet, both 17, also tagged along for the outing). Brielle flew back to Atlanta afterwards, but made her way back to the West Coast before the end of July for Jake and Tana’s nuptials in Las Vegas!

Brielle wasn’t seen with her wedding date at Turks and Caicos, but his good looks certainly drummed up interest among fans! The mystery man on her arm turned out to be Justin Hooper, 22, a recent graduate from UCLA who played for the university’s baseball team. The Bravo star has a thing for ball players, as she also dated Chicago White Sox player Michael Kopech, 23, for about two years before he proposed to Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan. Alas, hot girl summer is still underway, meaning a handsome travel buddy isn’t necessary.