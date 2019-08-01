JoJo Siwa is hitting the stage during the Aug. 3 episode of ‘All That’ and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of her exciting performance.

JoJo Siwa, 16, is performing on the all-new episode of All That and HollywoodLife is giving you an EXCLUSIVE first look at her performance. She takes the stage to perform her hit song “BOP!” and it’s a total bop. She has so much fun closing out the show with her energetic performance that will have you up and dancing almost immediately.

JoJo’s outfit is so bright and colorful. She rocks a sequined jumpsuit that’s pink, blue, and yellow. The 16-year-old styled her hair into her signature high ponytail and takes her look to a whole new level with amazing face paint. JoJo always has so much fun with her performances and makes it a blast for everyone watching, too.

In the Aug. 3 episode of All That, Kenan Thompson returns with a special delivery for the All That cast. The episode also features Marie Kiddo destroying her principal’s office, a music video about what really happens on a sick day, T@$#!eigh and Trad meet at the school dance. Kel Mitchell and Josh Server guest star.

All That is shot in front of a live studio audience. The All That reboot premiered in June 2019 with an all-new cast of 7 kids, along with original comedic sketches, new and beloved characters, and impersonations of today’s popular celebrities. Each new episode will also feature a musical performance from one of today’s top artists, and guest stars from the worlds of TV, film, comedy, and more. All That airs Saturdays at 9 p.m. on Nickelodeon.