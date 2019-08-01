’13 Reasons Why’ Season 3: [SPOILER] Revealed To Be Dead In Shocking First Trailer

We said goodbye to Hannah Baker at the end of season 2, but ’13 Reasons Why’ is far from over — and someone else is dead! Season 3 will officially premiere on August 23 2019, and Netflix has released the first season 3 trailer and there is such a twist! [Spoilers ahead!]

Who killed Bryce Walker?! Yes, you heard us — Bryce Walker is dead! In a shocking turn, the first trailer for 13 Reasons Why next season reveals that the kids of Liberty High will in fact be dealing with the death of another of their classmates, but this time, it’s not Hannah Baker. It’s the man who raped her, her best friend Jessica, and who knows who else. The wildly popular teen drama will likely still pick up where we left off at the end of season 2,but if you were hoping to see what would happen to Clay after he stopped Tyler from going through with a school shooting, you’re still going to have to wait. That’s on the backburner

What we do see is a new officer in town examining a crime scene. We see Tyler getting into a car with Justin and Tony, going who knows where. We see love blooming for Zach with Bryce’s ex girlfriend, while Jessica seems to be taking on the bullies of her school once and for all. And, we see Clay, surrounded by his friends, standing at the funeral of Bryce, all clearly prime suspects for his death. Netflix reveals a bit more in the show’s official season 3 description, saying, “Eight months after preventing Tyler from committing an unthinkable act at Spring Fling, Clay, Tony, Jessica, Alex, Justin, and Zach find ways to shoulder the burden of the cover-up together while helping Tyler move toward recovery. But when the aftermath of a tumultuous Homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player, and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it’s up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone’s deepest secrets. The stakes are raised in this riveting third season of 13 Reasons Why, as the consequences of even the most well-intended actions can alter a life forever.”

Back in June 2018, Netflix revealed that all 13 episodes of season 3 would premiere in 2019. The streaming service also unveiled a short teaser trailer at the time of someone opening up a locker at Liberty High to grab their lunch. There are two ticket stubs in the locker, along with other high school necessities. Someone walks across the screen at the end of the teaser, but you can’t tell who it is. No word if this should be read into for clues to Bryce’s killer, but it’s certainly something to think about. Regardless where this is headed, we also know that this is the beginning of the end of the show. Following the trailer drop, it was announced that Netflix has renewed the show for a fourth and final season, according to Deadline.

Season 3 marks the first season without star Katherine Langford. The first two seasons focused on her character, Hannah Baker, and why she took her own life. Katherine announced her exit in an emotional Instagram post in May 2018. “This show will always be a special part of my life, and regardless of whether Hannah is there or not, I know that I will continue to strive to do work that is meaningful and has a positive impact – whether that be in film, music, or any other form of art,” she wrote. Showrunner Brian Yorkey revealed in an interview with EW that the loss of Hannah “will always be part of the story,” even though Katherine will no longer be on the show.