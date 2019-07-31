Ekaterina Karaglanova: 5 Things To Know About Influencer, 24, Who Was Stabbed To Death

Famed fashion & travel influencer Ekaterina Karaglanova has died after being brutally murdered in her Moscow home. Here’s everything to know about the social media star who sadly lost her life.

Ekaterina Karaglanova, a 24-year-old Instagram influencer who had recently graduated medical school, was stabbed to death in her Moscow apartment on July 26, according to The Independent. The gorgeous model, who has amassed over 90,000 Instagram followers, was found after her parents raised a red flag after not hearing from their daughter for several days. Ekaterina’s body was found stuffed in a suitcase and there were several stab wounds to her neck, the local outlet Moskovsky Komsomolets reports. A suspect was arrested by Russian police on Tuesday, they add, although the suspect has not been officially identified. Police are said to be considering jealousy as a possible motive. As Ekaterina’s fans mourn her passing, here’s everything to know about the late social media star.

1. She had built herself a loyal online following. At the time of her death, Ekaterina was approaching nearly 100,000 Instagram followers on her account. After the news of her passing broke, fans filled the comments section of her most recent post, shared on July 22, with loving messages.

2. She had beauty and brains. When she wasn’t busy being an influencer, Ekaterina worked as a clinical intern at the Department of Dermatovenereology, according to her Instagram page, and held a medical degree.

3. She’s a former beauty pageant queen. The gorgeous Instagram model was once the 1st runner up for the Miss Moscow City title, according to her social media.

4. Traveling was one of her biggest passions, and she shared snaps from around the world with her followers. Ekaterina’s Instagram was filled with photos from Moscow, Greece, Italy, Germany and more.

5. She reportedly had a boyfriend, and was said to be in the midst of planning a trip to the Netherlands with him, according to The Independent. The trip was being planned in celebration of her birthday, which was on July 30, just days after her passing.